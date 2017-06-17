Making sure we have skilled labor for our future: Adauto
Skilled labor for our future: Adauto We have a developing worker shortage for good-paying construction jobs. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/opinion/columnists/2017/06/17/making-sure-skilled-labor-future-adauto/102957170/ Alexander Acosta is President Trump's nominee for secretary of Labor after Trump's previous nominee, Andrew Puzder, withdrew.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Farting truth
|24,361
|It's Chico's Tacos versus Chuco's Tacos. (May '08)
|16 hr
|More wet farts
|197
|KRIV reporter Angela Chen to leave station for ...
|17 hr
|More wet farts
|6
|Moving to El Paso, TX
|17 hr
|More wet farts
|21
|Retirement event for Texas Western basketball s... (Jun '11)
|17 hr
|More wet farts
|24
|Had Major Surgery To Remove Body Parts
|17 hr
|More wet farts
|5
|El Paso County Judge considering a run for Cong...
|17 hr
|More wet farts
|4
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC