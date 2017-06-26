Long-separated families meet in the riverbed of the Rio Grande
On Saturday, hundreds of families separated by the U.S.-Mexico border were reunited during a special event in the Rio Grande near downtown El Paso. Maria Rocha Vega traveled from Denver to see her family and told NewsChannel 9, "My parents brought me here when I was seven years old and ever since then I haven't seen my dad."
