KRIV reporter Angela Chen to leave st...

KRIV reporter Angela Chen to leave station for California

2 hrs ago

According to Victoria Gurrieri of KRIV, Angela Chen's husband recently finished his residency at UT Health and is taking a position in California. Chen is planning to go with him and her last day with KRIV is June 21. Continue clicking to see the other Houston TV talent we've lost in 2017.

