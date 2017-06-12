Judge: city must pause arena property...

Judge: city must pause arena property dealings

18 hrs ago

A Travis County judge has issued a temporary restraining order that prevents the city from further Downtown arena property negotiations. Judge rules city must pause arena land acquisition A Travis County judge has issued a temporary restraining order that prevents the city from further Downtown arena property negotiations.

