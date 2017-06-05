Icy Hot TVOC Tennis: Vivienne Kuliick...

Icy Hot TVOC Tennis: Vivienne Kuliicke Wins 3 Titles

Vivienne Kulicke was a three-time open division winner Sunday and former UTC player Ken Koelling won a pair of age division championships to highlight Sunday' finals of the Icy Hot TVOC Tennis Championship at the Manker Patten Tennis Center.

