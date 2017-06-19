Iconic animation team to appear at Pl...

Iconic animation team to appear at Plaza Classic

Animators Don Bluth, an El Paso native, and Gary Goldman will be interviewed during a screening of "The Secret of NIMH." Animators Don Bluth and Gary Goldman to appear at Plaza Classic Film Festival Animators Don Bluth, an El Paso native, and Gary Goldman will be interviewed during a screening of "The Secret of NIMH."

El Paso, TX

