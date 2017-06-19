Hunter Closes on Sale of the Courtyard El Paso Airport
Hunter Hotel Advisors has represented a large publicly traded REIT in the sale of the Courtyard El Paso Airport in El Paso, TX for an undisclosed amount. The 90-room hotel was purchased by a Texas group that is heavily invested in the El Paso market.
