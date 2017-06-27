Grounded United plane waits 30 minute...

Grounded United plane waits 30 minutes to evacuate overheated infant

It was hot in Denver on Thursday, the day Emily France and her infant son were stuck aboard a United Airlines jet idling on the runway. After two hours inside the sweltering cabin, the baby became overheated and had trouble breathing.

