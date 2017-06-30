Gas prices dip to $1.87 per gallon in East El Paso
Gas prices dip to $1.87 per gallon in East El Paso Gasoline prices continue to decline as the $4 per gallon days in 2008 are long gone. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/06/30/el-paso-gasoline-prices-decline-energy-market/442817001/ El Pasoan Jeremy Perales fills up his vehicle at the Murphy USA gas station outside the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Pebble Hills Boulevard and Saul Kleinfeld Drive in East El Paso, where the price was $1.87 per gallon, among the lowest prices in El Paso.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|QAT Heating and Cooling
|12 min
|NoTrumpNoKKKnoFas...
|3
|I think that I'm going to have a few babies, bu...
|33 min
|I will fart
|4
|Nazi America R U Next
|4 hr
|FartsSeriousFarts
|17
|Free David Leonard Wood (Dec '10)
|19 hr
|Farts that smell
|229
|Barrio Azteca feels that it owns El Paso, case ... (Mar '08)
|21 hr
|Real fart news
|439
|Why does these farts smell?
|Jun 29
|Fart zone
|6
|Families separated by US-Mexico border have fle...
|Jun 29
|Farted corn
|3
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC