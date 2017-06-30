Gas prices dip to $1.87 per gallon in...

Gas prices dip to $1.87 per gallon in East El Paso

Friday Jun 30

Gas prices dip to $1.87 per gallon in East El Paso Gasoline prices continue to decline as the $4 per gallon days in 2008 are long gone. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/06/30/el-paso-gasoline-prices-decline-energy-market/442817001/ El Pasoan Jeremy Perales fills up his vehicle at the Murphy USA gas station outside the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Pebble Hills Boulevard and Saul Kleinfeld Drive in East El Paso, where the price was $1.87 per gallon, among the lowest prices in El Paso.

