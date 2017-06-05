Fire Weather Watch Sunday afternoon 0...

Fire Weather Watch Sunday afternoon 061117

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

