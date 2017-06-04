Fire in Central El Paso causes $100K ...

Fire in Central El Paso causes $100K in damage

13 hrs ago

Fire in Central El Paso causes $100K in damage Fire along the 3000 block of E. San Antonio Ave. remains under investigation, fire officials said. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/local/2017/06/04/fire-central-el-paso-causes-100-k-damage/369118001/ A house fire in Central El Paso on Saturday caused about $100,000 of damage, El Paso Fire Department officials said.

