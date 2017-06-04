Fire in Central El Paso causes $100K in damage
Fire in Central El Paso causes $100K in damage Fire along the 3000 block of E. San Antonio Ave. remains under investigation, fire officials said. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/local/2017/06/04/fire-central-el-paso-causes-100-k-damage/369118001/ A house fire in Central El Paso on Saturday caused about $100,000 of damage, El Paso Fire Department officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unity, friendship, support, highlight Pride parade
|5 hr
|DC Dave
|1
|Trucking company owner gets 24 years in drug case
|5 hr
|New resident
|1
|Kathy Griffin Is Funny
|Sat
|Fart ham
|6
|El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit
|Sat
|Bo knows farts
|36
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|Sat
|Large farts
|190
|Rep. Pickett tries to block $32 million fora
|Sat
|Fart jar
|2
|One more sentenced in deacon drug-ring case (Dec '16)
|Fri
|Farting video
|15
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC