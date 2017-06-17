Federal teacher union leader rebukes politicians, asks educators to get involved American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten in El Paso Saturday encouraged educators to get involved. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/education/2017/06/17/federal-teacher-union-leader-rebukes-politicians-says-get-involved/406391001/ El Paso school board President Dori Fenenbock brought up her congressional campaign at the end of meetings discussing district business, Superintendent Juan Cabrera told the El Paso Times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.