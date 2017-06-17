Federal teacher union leader rebukes ...

Federal teacher union leader rebukes politicians

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

Federal teacher union leader rebukes politicians, asks educators to get involved American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten in El Paso Saturday encouraged educators to get involved. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/education/2017/06/17/federal-teacher-union-leader-rebukes-politicians-says-get-involved/406391001/ El Paso school board President Dori Fenenbock brought up her congressional campaign at the end of meetings discussing district business, Superintendent Juan Cabrera told the El Paso Times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's Chico's Tacos versus Chuco's Tacos. (May '08) 4 hr More wet farts 197
News KRIV reporter Angela Chen to leave station for ... 4 hr More wet farts 6
Moving to El Paso, TX 4 hr More wet farts 21
News Retirement event for Texas Western basketball s... (Jun '11) 4 hr More wet farts 24
Had Major Surgery To Remove Body Parts 4 hr More wet farts 5
News El Paso County Judge considering a run for Cong... 4 hr More wet farts 4
News Transgender Woman Launches Facebook Site '... 6 hr fartbest 9
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,355 • Total comments across all topics: 281,854,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC