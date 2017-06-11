Faulkner County judge visits Texas Sobriety Court
District Court Judge Susan Weaver was chosen by the National Center for DWI Courts to visit an academy court in Texas. Weaver, who serves as the Ninth Judicial District Sobriety Court judge, took Sobriety Court Coordinator Brittani Burnette with her to El Paso, Texas to attend the academy DWI court.
