Fatal crash closes I-10 in East El Paso
Fatal motorcycle crash closes I-10 in East El Paso El Paso police were investigating a deadly motorcycle crash Friday afternoon on the East Side Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/traffic/2017/06/16/fatal-motorcycle-crash-closes-10-east-el-paso/405369001/ The Special Traffic Investigations Unit was investigating the fatal crash at about 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 10 West near Yarbrough Drive, police said via Twitter. All westbound lanes on I-10 were closed and traffic was to exit at Lee TreviA o Drive, police said.
