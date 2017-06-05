Escobar not seeking re-election; mum on congressional run Veronica Escobar, 48, was first elected in 2010, and her current term expires Dec. 31, 2018. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/06/05/escobar-not-seeking-re-election-mum-congressional-run/370521001/ County Judge Veronica Escobar announce Monday afternoon she is not running for re-election.

