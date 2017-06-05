Escobar not seeking re-election; mum on congressional run
Escobar not seeking re-election; mum on congressional run Veronica Escobar, 48, was first elected in 2010, and her current term expires Dec. 31, 2018. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/06/05/escobar-not-seeking-re-election-mum-congressional-run/370521001/ County Judge Veronica Escobar announce Monday afternoon she is not running for re-election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Socorro ISD, El Paso, Texas
|1 hr
|Fart on me now
|14
|Unity, friendship, support, highlight Pride parade
|1 hr
|Fart on me now
|6
|Kathy Griffin Is Funny
|1 hr
|Fart on me now
|10
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|19 hr
|Explore the fart
|192
|Trucking company owner gets 24 years in drug case
|22 hr
|Shart fart
|11
|State files motion to combine all the "sanctuar...
|Mon
|Know the farts
|2
|El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit
|Jun 3
|Bo knows farts
|36
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC