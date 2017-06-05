El Paso mother accused of leaving 4-year-old in abandoned building in Mexico
The El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Persons unit has identified a child found in Juarez, Chih., MX on February 22, 2017 as a 4-year-old United States citizen. The investigation revealed that 25-year old Ruby Esmeralda Gonzalez, the biological mother of the child, took him to Juarez, Chih., MX., on February 22, 2017 and left him in an abandoned building.
United States
