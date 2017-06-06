El Paso, Kansas bank chain merger gets regulatorya

The merger creates FirstSun Capital Bancorp with $4.1 billion in assets and 63 bank branches to operate as First National 1870 and Sunflower Bank. El Paso, Kansas bank chain merger gets regulatory OK The merger creates FirstSun Capital Bancorp with $4.1 billion in assets and 63 bank branches to operate as First National 1870 and Sunflower Bank.

