El Paso Disney animator Bluth's work on exhibit
El Paso Disney animator Bluth's work on exhibit Arts Digest: Catch native El Pasoan's animation work at El Paso Museum of Art starting July 1 Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/life/arts/2017/06/15/el-paso-disney-animator-bluths-work-exhibit/398150001/ The El Paso Museum of Art presents an exhibit by native El Paso animator Don Bluth, a master animator for the Walt Disney Company, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the El Paso Community Foundation on the Plaza Classic Film Festival. "An American Animator: Don Bluth," will be on exhibit from July 1 to Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's Chico's Tacos versus Chuco's Tacos. (May '08)
|46 min
|Mitch the Glitch
|187
|Transgender Woman Launches Facebook Site '...
|21 hr
|Chief farting bull
|4
|Moving to El Paso, TX
|Thu
|Farts smell good
|18
|Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse
|Thu
|Stands with farts
|5
|Cosby will walk
|Jun 14
|Fart Best
|10
|KRIV reporter Angela Chen to leave station for ...
|Jun 14
|Fart beanrolls
|4
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|Jun 13
|America is farting
|2
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC