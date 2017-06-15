El Paso Disney animator Bluth's work on exhibit Arts Digest: Catch native El Pasoan's animation work at El Paso Museum of Art starting July 1 Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/life/arts/2017/06/15/el-paso-disney-animator-bluths-work-exhibit/398150001/ The El Paso Museum of Art presents an exhibit by native El Paso animator Don Bluth, a master animator for the Walt Disney Company, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the El Paso Community Foundation on the Plaza Classic Film Festival. "An American Animator: Don Bluth," will be on exhibit from July 1 to Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.