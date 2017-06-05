Early vote down 40 percent in runoff election
Runoff election early vote down 40 percent Early voting is down 40 percent compared with the last El Paso mayoral runoff election. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/politics/elections/2017/06/05/runoff-election-early-vote-down-40-percent/372019001/ The last day for early voting is Tuesday in runoff races for mayor, several seats on the City Council, the El Paso and Ysleta school boards, and municipal and appellate court judges.
