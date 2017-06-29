Driver in bedroom crash tried to hit ...

Driver in bedroom crash tried to hit men with car

16 hrs ago

Driver in bedroom crash allegedly tried to hit men with car A 19-year-old woman suffered serious head injuries when a car crashed into her bedroom as she slept. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/29/driver-bedroom-crash-allegedly-tried-hit-men-car/433779001/ Week of June 25: Crime Stoppers of El Paso each week releases photos and descriptions of El Paso's most wanted fugitives.

