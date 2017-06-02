Dark, Dramatic, Dysfunctional: Don't Miss Strawshop's Production of Lydia
Sofia Raquel Sanchez as Ceci, electrifying the stage with one of her ecstatic/orgasmic bolts of lyric beauty in Strawberry Theatre Workshop's production of Lydia , which runs at 12th Ave Arts through June 24th. A section of the border wall erected between Mexico and the United States peaks over a lower-middle class home that scenic designer and Strawshop founding artistic director Greg Carter has decked out with tons of Mexican-American signifiers from the 1960s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One more sentenced in deacon drug-ring case (Dec '16)
|4 hr
|Farting video
|15
|El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit
|7 hr
|Test fart
|32
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|9 hr
|Counting farts
|186
|Border added TAX needed
|19 hr
|Add more farts
|2
|Las Cruces bank to buy El Paso bank branch
|23 hr
|Bank of farts
|2
|DPS busts trafficking
|Thu
|Good farts
|8
|Kathy Griffin Is Funny
|Thu
|New farts
|4
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC