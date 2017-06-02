Dark, Dramatic, Dysfunctional: Don't ...

Dark, Dramatic, Dysfunctional: Don't Miss Strawshop's Production of Lydia

Sofia Raquel Sanchez as Ceci, electrifying the stage with one of her ecstatic/orgasmic bolts of lyric beauty in Strawberry Theatre Workshop's production of Lydia , which runs at 12th Ave Arts through June 24th. A section of the border wall erected between Mexico and the United States peaks over a lower-middle class home that scenic designer and Strawshop founding artistic director Greg Carter has decked out with tons of Mexican-American signifiers from the 1960s.

