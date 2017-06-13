Dallas firm buys 4 El Paso industrial buildings
Dallas firm buys 4 El Paso industrial buildings Stonelake Capital Partners' latest purchase increases its El Paso portfolio to 13 industrial buildings. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/money/business/2017/06/13/el-paso-commercial-real-estate-acquisition/392772001/ This industrial building at 12170 Rojas Drive in East El Paso is one of four buildings Stonelake Capital Partners, a Dallas real estate investment firm, recently bought in the Vista Del Sol industrial area in East El Paso.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KRIV reporter Angela Chen to leave station for ...
|11 hr
|Chins farts
|2
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|17 hr
|America is farting
|2
|Council to see new faces; incumbent Tolbert trails
|19 hr
|Fart ballot
|6
|Cosby will walk
|20 hr
|Fart sniffer
|8
|KVIA dumps 9pm newscast - no one notices
|Mon
|Fart sheet
|32
|Moving to El Paso, TX
|Mon
|A farted fart
|16
|Socorro again (Aug '11)
|Sun
|Fart greetings
|133
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC