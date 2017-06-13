Dallas firm buys 4 El Paso industrial...

Dallas firm buys 4 El Paso industrial buildings

Dallas firm buys 4 El Paso industrial buildings Stonelake Capital Partners' latest purchase increases its El Paso portfolio to 13 industrial buildings. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/money/business/2017/06/13/el-paso-commercial-real-estate-acquisition/392772001/ This industrial building at 12170 Rojas Drive in East El Paso is one of four buildings Stonelake Capital Partners, a Dallas real estate investment firm, recently bought in the Vista Del Sol industrial area in East El Paso.

