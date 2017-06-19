Ciudad Juarez museum seeks to tell Me...

Ciudad Juarez museum seeks to tell Mexican Revolution story

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

This undated photo provided by the Mexico Tourism Board and Fideicomiso A Ah-Chihuahua! shows visitors looking at a chair on display at the Museum of the Revolution in the Border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The museum tells the story of the revolution, a turbulent chapter of history that lasted from 1910 to 1920 and transformed Mexican society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reiki, Does anyone knows who Mario Gomez is? 44 min Reptar2314 1
millions of dollars of tax payers money goes mi... 2 hr Did I fart 2
News Add new dynamic by becoming bilingual 9 hr Fresh aperture farts 15
News Border cops find migrants in 100-degree heat in... 10 hr Fart diet 10
News Police: Routine traffic stop leads to arrest of... 12 hr The farts 7
Had Major Surgery To Remove Body Parts Jun 20 Fart menu 19
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) Jun 20 Pimping farts 24,363
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,974,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC