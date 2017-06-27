City Council takes no action on Duran...

City Council takes no action on Duranguitoa

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

The City Council opted out of taking action on the petition that asked the city to designate Duranguito as a historic district. City Council takes no action on Duranguito petition The City Council opted out of taking action on the petition that asked the city to designate Duranguito as a historic district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Undocumented woman living in Colo. deported 6 hr Law of farts 3
Why does these farts smell? 10 hr Fart salsa 5
News It's Chico's Tacos versus Chuco's Tacos. (May '08) 10 hr Fart beans 199
News Kobe Steak and Seafood House: Gourmet steakhous... (May '09) 13 hr Gourmet farts 31
News Families separated by US-Mexico border have fle... 13 hr Fart wall 2
ANCESTRY! I WANT TO Know. Mon Family farts 2
News Transgender Woman Launches Facebook Site '... Jun 26 DCrohns Farts 16
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Child Abduction Emergency for El Paso County was issued at June 28 at 11:30AM CDT

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,333 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC