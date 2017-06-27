City Council takes no action on Duranguitoa
The City Council opted out of taking action on the petition that asked the city to designate Duranguito as a historic district. City Council takes no action on Duranguito petition The City Council opted out of taking action on the petition that asked the city to designate Duranguito as a historic district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented woman living in Colo. deported
|6 hr
|Law of farts
|3
|Why does these farts smell?
|10 hr
|Fart salsa
|5
|It's Chico's Tacos versus Chuco's Tacos. (May '08)
|10 hr
|Fart beans
|199
|Kobe Steak and Seafood House: Gourmet steakhous... (May '09)
|13 hr
|Gourmet farts
|31
|Families separated by US-Mexico border have fle...
|13 hr
|Fart wall
|2
|ANCESTRY! I WANT TO Know.
|Mon
|Family farts
|2
|Transgender Woman Launches Facebook Site '...
|Jun 26
|DCrohns Farts
|16
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC