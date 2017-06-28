Charcoaler hamburger brand can be yours fora
Iconic Charcoaler hamburger brand can be yours for $200,000 The Charcoaler Drive-In brand and restaurant processes have a $200,000 price tag. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/06/28/el-paso-charcoaler-hamburger-brand-sale/436446001/ The Charcoaler Drive-In hamburger brand is for sale five months after the iconic restaurant closed its West El Paso location after 55 years in business.
