Charcoaler hamburger brand can be yours fora

Iconic Charcoaler hamburger brand can be yours for $200,000 The Charcoaler Drive-In brand and restaurant processes have a $200,000 price tag. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/06/28/el-paso-charcoaler-hamburger-brand-sale/436446001/ The Charcoaler Drive-In hamburger brand is for sale five months after the iconic restaurant closed its West El Paso location after 55 years in business.

