BWW Review: Robert Schenkkan's Building the Wall Envisions The Future of Trump's Presidency
By necessity, Robert Schenkkan's tense and frightening political drama, Building the Wall , had to be a rush job written with the understanding that national events could sap it of its impact at any moment. Developing a plot inspired from campaign promises delivered by candidate Donald Trump, the Pulitzer and Tony winner began work on his two-person, 90-minute piece in October, and it arrives at New World Stages still very relevant.
