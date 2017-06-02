BWW Review: Robert Schenkkan's Buildi...

BWW Review: Robert Schenkkan's Building the Wall Envisions The Future of Trump's Presidency

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

By necessity, Robert Schenkkan's tense and frightening political drama, Building the Wall , had to be a rush job written with the understanding that national events could sap it of its impact at any moment. Developing a plot inspired from campaign promises delivered by candidate Donald Trump, the Pulitzer and Tony winner began work on his two-person, 90-minute piece in October, and it arrives at New World Stages still very relevant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit 12 min Test fart 32
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 1 hr Counting farts 186
Border added TAX needed 12 hr Add more farts 2
News Las Cruces bank to buy El Paso bank branch 16 hr Bank of farts 2
DPS busts trafficking Thu Good farts 8
Kathy Griffin Is Funny Thu New farts 4
News Beware of cosmetic surgery practitioners who ar... (Feb '09) Wed Fart shart 47
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,078 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC