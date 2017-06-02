Boy found in Juarez on Feb. 22, 2017 still unidentified.
The El Paso Police Department says the boy was found on Feb. 22, 2017 on the other side of the border but they have no idea what his name is or where he came from. Police believe the child is 2 to 3 years old and is approximately 3 feet tall and 40 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit
|3 hr
|Bo knows farts
|36
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|7 hr
|Large farts
|190
|Rep. Pickett tries to block $32 million fora
|12 hr
|Fart jar
|2
|One more sentenced in deacon drug-ring case (Dec '16)
|21 hr
|Farting video
|15
|Border added TAX needed
|Fri
|Add more farts
|2
|Las Cruces bank to buy El Paso bank branch
|Fri
|Bank of farts
|2
|DPS busts trafficking
|Jun 1
|Good farts
|8
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC