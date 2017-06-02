Boy found in Juarez on Feb. 22, 2017 ...

Boy found in Juarez on Feb. 22, 2017 still unidentified.

22 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

The El Paso Police Department says the boy was found on Feb. 22, 2017 on the other side of the border but they have no idea what his name is or where he came from. Police believe the child is 2 to 3 years old and is approximately 3 feet tall and 40 pounds.

