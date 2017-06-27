Best of the past week in links and tweets

El Paso y'all come out have fun and my free camp July 21st and 22nd at UTEP a> Register at https://t.co/YRyJSUj2Nx pic.twitter.com/O0O4Jq3TYI What a wonderful tuesday to receive an offer from the University of Texas-El Paso #PicksUp #MinerStrong a> pic.twitter.com/ZGjFU3ClZs Word on the street is that Franklin football player Kaleb Gutierrez is getting some interest from UTEP for his services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miner Rush.