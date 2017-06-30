Baby overheats on United Airlines pla...

Baby overheats on United Airlines plane after flight stuck on runway in heatwave

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Stuff.co.nz

A US mum thought her baby would die in her arms on a United Airlines flight when the plane was stuck on an airport runway for two hours in a heatwave. Emily France, whose 4-month-old son overheated in stifling conditions on the plane has hired a lawyer to argue the under-fire airline did not do enough to prevent the nightmare scenario, the Denver Post reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nazi America R U Next 1 hr Cola farts 8
Elpasoland to Central Time? Fri Fart transport 5
Why does these farts smell? Thu Fart zone 7
News Families separated by US-Mexico border have fle... Thu Farted corn 4
News Undocumented woman living in Colo. deported Wed Fresh fart air 5
News It's Chico's Tacos versus Chuco's Tacos. (May '08) Jun 28 Fart beans 199
News Kobe Steak and Seafood House: Gourmet steakhous... (May '09) Jun 28 Gourmet farts 31
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Supreme Court
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,677 • Total comments across all topics: 282,163,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC