Baby overheats on United Airlines plane after flight stuck on runway in heatwave

A US mum thought her baby would die in her arms on a United Airlines flight when the plane was stuck on an airport runway for two hours in a heatwave. Emily France, whose 4-month-old son overheated in stifling conditions on the plane has hired a lawyer to argue the under-fire airline did not do enough to prevent the nightmare scenario, the Denver Post reports.

