Baby overheats on United Airlines plane after flight stuck on runway in heatwave
A US mum thought her baby would die in her arms on a United Airlines flight when the plane was stuck on an airport runway for two hours in a heatwave. Emily France, whose 4-month-old son overheated in stifling conditions on the plane has hired a lawyer to argue the under-fire airline did not do enough to prevent the nightmare scenario, the Denver Post reports.
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nazi America R U Next
|1 hr
|Cola farts
|8
|Elpasoland to Central Time?
|Fri
|Fart transport
|5
|Why does these farts smell?
|Thu
|Fart zone
|7
|Families separated by US-Mexico border have fle...
|Thu
|Farted corn
|4
|Undocumented woman living in Colo. deported
|Wed
|Fresh fart air
|5
|It's Chico's Tacos versus Chuco's Tacos. (May '08)
|Jun 28
|Fart beans
|199
|Kobe Steak and Seafood House: Gourmet steakhous... (May '09)
|Jun 28
|Gourmet farts
|31
