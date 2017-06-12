Artists team up with planners for urban change
Artists are experienced at gathering diverse voices, celebrating local history, and connecting with communities. Planners want to do that better.
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|3 hr
|America is farting
|2
|Council to see new faces; incumbent Tolbert trails
|5 hr
|Fart ballot
|6
|Cosby will walk
|6 hr
|Fart sniffer
|8
|KVIA dumps 9pm newscast - no one notices
|Mon
|Fart sheet
|32
|Moving to El Paso, TX
|Mon
|A farted fart
|16
|Socorro again (Aug '11)
|Sun
|Fart greetings
|133
|Dateline's Report on the Villegas Case
|Jun 11
|Fart salad
|22
