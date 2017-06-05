Add new dynamic by becoming bilingual

Add new dynamic by becoming bilingual

There are 4 comments on the The Shorthorn story from Yesterday, titled Add new dynamic by becoming bilingual. In it, The Shorthorn reports that:

Requiring students to take foreign language classes adds unnecessary pressure and is a gut punch to the wallet for people who sweat for every dollar that goes toward their degrees. But, it may be necessary to ensure students expand their horizons by learning a new language.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Shorthorn.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Employment tool

United States

#1 23 hrs ago
Bilingual skills are most appropriate and beneficial to many employment opportunities.

Especially

Law enforcement
Dept of corrections
Dea
FBI
DHS
border patrol
DPS
Bartenders
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Speaking of farts

United States

#2 23 hrs ago
Bilingual farters are important when eating beans.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Enter Yusername

Huntington, TX

#3 8 hrs ago
Employment tool wrote:
Bilingual skills are most appropriate and beneficial to many employment opportunities.

Especially

Law enforcement
Dept of corrections
Dea
FBI
DHS
border patrol
DPS
Bartenders
In El Paso most people study welfare skills, such as knowing how and where to get it and how to use it skillfully. It is necessary if you want to retire at a very early age.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Enter yurfarts

Houston, TX

#4 8 hrs ago
Speaking of farts wrote:
Bilingual farters are important when eating beans.
In Texas everyone comes to this thread to smell farts.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State files motion to combine all the "sanctuar... 1 hr Farts from mom 12
Dateline's Report on the Villegas Case 6 hr Pizza Buttfarts 12
News Phoenix flight attendant charged with voyeurism 7 hr More farts 2
KVIA dumps 9pm newscast - no one notices 7 hr More farts 15
Thieving services without eligability 9 hr Proton fart pack 6
News Socorro ISD, El Paso, Texas Wed Rocket booster farts 26
News El Paso mother accused of leaving 4-year-old in... Tue Fart confession 5
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,117 • Total comments across all topics: 281,610,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC