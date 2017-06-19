A century ago, our families left the ...

A century ago, our families left the Prairies and moved to Mexico. Now we are coming home

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: National Post

In 1920s many Mennonite families chose to move to Mexico from Canada to escape the secular encroachment on their identity. But in 2010s many were on the road again, returning from where they left Almost 100 years ago our families left the Canadian prairies and moved south to Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Transgender Woman Launches Facebook Site '... 46 min Sanchez and Sons 14
Dory Fenderbrock 9 hr Know farts 2
News Is father-daughter dance out of step with today... 21 hr Fart dance 2
Why does these farts smell? Sat Mighty farts 3
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) Sat Fart art 24,365
Reiki, Does anyone knows who Mario Gomez is? Sat Final Fartdown 4
millions of dollars of tax payers money goes mi... Fri Fart Blissful 4
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,824 • Total comments across all topics: 282,042,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC