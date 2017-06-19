6 killed in 25-vehicle pileup on Interstate 10
State authorities say six people are dead after a 25-vehicle pileup on I-10 caused by sudden blowing dust in New Mexico near the Arizona state line. Those killed Monday include a 9-month-old girl and her parents from Phoenix, two people from El Paso, Texas, and a California woman.
