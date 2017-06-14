2 killed when small plane crashes near New Mexico airport
Authorities say two people are dead after their twin-engine plane crashed shortly after taking off from an airport in southern New Mexico. State Police spokesman Carl Christiansen says the crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday at the airport in Ruidoso, about 140 miles northeast of El Paso, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse
|6 hr
|Fart care giver
|3
|Cosby will walk
|22 hr
|Fart Best
|10
|KRIV reporter Angela Chen to leave station for ...
|22 hr
|Fart beanrolls
|4
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|Tue
|America is farting
|2
|Council to see new faces; incumbent Tolbert trails
|Tue
|Fart ballot
|6
|KVIA dumps 9pm newscast - no one notices
|Jun 12
|Fart sheet
|32
|Moving to El Paso, TX
|Jun 12
|A farted fart
|16
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC