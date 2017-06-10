100-degree heat wave hits El Paso region
A stretch of days over 100 degrees is forecast to last past the weekend in the El Paso-JuA rez region. 100-degree hot streak hits El Paso region; caution urged A stretch of days over 100 degrees is forecast to last past the weekend in the El Paso-JuA rez region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transgender Woman Launches Facebook Site '...
|5 hr
|Chief farting bull
|4
|Moving to El Paso, TX
|9 hr
|Farts smell good
|18
|Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse
|12 hr
|Stands with farts
|5
|Cosby will walk
|Wed
|Fart Best
|10
|KRIV reporter Angela Chen to leave station for ...
|Wed
|Fart beanrolls
|4
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|Jun 13
|America is farting
|2
|Council to see new faces; incumbent Tolbert trails
|Jun 13
|Fart ballot
|6
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC