What to Know About Julian Assange's L...

What to Know About Julian Assange's Legal Status

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Time

But that doesn't mean Assange will be able to walk out of the Ecuadorean Embassy - where he has been claiming political asylum for almost five years - as a free man. In a statement on Friday, Sweden's top prosecutor said the investigation into Assange over rape allegations would be dropped, as "all prospects of pursuing the investigation are now exhausted."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maria Villarreal at her Val Verde County home a... 3 hr New Resident 2
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... 4 hr Smell farts 19
News Hidden camera found in Cielo Vista Mall restroom 7 hr Fart feet 14
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 7 hr Fart feet 9
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman 10 hr Sniffs farts 11
Armed Forces Day 17 hr Bags of farts 16
News Soldier claims United charged him $200 for mili... 18 hr Bags of farts 2
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,645 • Total comments across all topics: 281,140,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC