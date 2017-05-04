Volunteers Conduct Undercover Border Surveillance
On a sprawling Brooks County ranch roughly 80 miles north of the Texas-Mexico border, sixth-generation South Texan Mike Vickers patrols his pastures on a four-wheeler. "This is God's country," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KVIA dumps 9pm newscast - no one notices
|1 hr
|huey
|8
|Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors...
|1 hr
|huey
|66
|Trump to Visit Pope on May 24
|2 hr
|DC Dave
|4
|El Paso Time Shares Opportunities
|2 hr
|DC Dave
|6
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Farts
|24,313
|Palm Sunday procession
|18 hr
|New Resident
|18
|Former science teacher pleads guilty to manufac...
|18 hr
|New Resident
|7
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC