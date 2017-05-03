US has not found 'one dollar' of drug lord El Chapo's $14b assets, official
Mexico City: US authorities have not been able to find any trace of ill-gotten assets belonging to jailed drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Mexico's attorney general said on Wednesday.
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8 arrests made in sheriff's desert operation
|8 hr
|DC Dave
|17
|Former science teacher pleads guilty to manufac...
|9 hr
|MrDelpaso
|2
|Grad student speaks about human trafficking
|9 hr
|MrDelpaso
|2
|Cinco de mayo
|11 hr
|New Resident
|17
|Obama legacy
|16 hr
|negro say what
|2
|Jay Cost: Stall the Trump wall
|17 hr
|SunValley Trailer...
|30
|KVIA dumps 9pm newscast - no one notices
|19 hr
|bobs not here
|5
