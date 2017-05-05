Two arrested in death of man found stabbed in car
Two arrested in death of man found stabbed in car Cesar Rogelio Gonzalez, 27, and Ruben Alvarado, 34, were arrested Thursday in connection with the fatal stabbing. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/05/05/two-arrested-death-man-found-stabbed-car/101343680/ Two men have been arrested on suspicion of capital murder in the death of Erik Deshaun Bertrand, who was found stabbed in a car in Northeast El Paso earlier this week, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors...
|1 hr
|New Resident
|75
|Socorro ISD, El Paso, Texas
|1 hr
|New Resident
|2
|Cinco de mayo
|1 hr
|New Resident
|35
|Jay Cost: Stall the Trump wall
|2 hr
|Womb Bound
|32
|Volunteers Conduct Undercover Border Surveillance
|4 hr
|What
|2
|El Paso Time Shares Opportunities
|7 hr
|DC Dave
|9
|Trump to Visit Pope on May 24
|7 hr
|Christine Dishman
|7
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC