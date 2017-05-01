TTUHSC El Paso Breaks Ground on $83 Million Medical Sciences Building
EL PASO, Texas Today, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso officially broke ground on the Medical Sciences Building II, an $83 million, 219,900-square-foot facility. The five-story building will more than double the campus' research capacity and add crucial instructional space to support its growing student population.
