Socorro ISD, El Paso, Texas

In the Socorro Independent School District in El Paso, Texas, more than 40 percent of students are classified as English Language Learners , including limited English proficient , bilingual, English as a second language , and migrant. Approximately 70 percent of the 49,000-student district is also economically disadvantaged.
#1 46 min ago
El Pasoans can't speak English nor Spanish. A lot of the people born here have an accent that makes them unemployable outside of El Paso.
