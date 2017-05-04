There are on the District Administration story from 1 hr ago, titled Socorro ISD, El Paso, Texas. In it, District Administration reports that:

In the Socorro Independent School District in El Paso, Texas, more than 40 percent of students are classified as English Language Learners , including limited English proficient , bilingual, English as a second language , and migrant. Approximately 70 percent of the 49,000-student district is also economically disadvantaged.

