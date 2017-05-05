Sanctuary cities bill puts Texas coun...

Sanctuary cities bill puts Texas county in tight spot

A controversial sanctuary cities crackdown awaiting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's signature could put one county in particular in a tough spot, thanks to an obscure legal settlement from a decade ago. Abbott is poised to sign SB4, which prohibits local cities and counties from making "sanctuary" laws that bar local law enforcement officers from inquiring about immigration status and cooperating with federal officials.

