Red Flag warnings today and tomorrow 0525-2617

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for El Paso County was issued at May 26 at 7:38AM CDT

