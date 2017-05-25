Red Flag warnings today and tomorrow 0525-2617
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
