Red Flag Warning Thursday afternoon 051817
Red Flag Warning In Effect From 1 Pm This Afternoon To 9 Pm Mdt This Evening For Strong Winds And Low Relative Humidity For Fire Weather Zones 055, 056, 111, And 112... The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. * THUNDERSTORMS...There will be some mountain thunderstorms that could produce some isolated dry lightning, a stray lightning strike is possible over the lowlands of northern Sierra County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maria Villarreal at her Val Verde County home a...
|38 min
|New Resident
|2
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|1 hr
|Smell farts
|19
|Hidden camera found in Cielo Vista Mall restroom
|4 hr
|Fart feet
|14
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|4 hr
|Fart feet
|9
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|7 hr
|Sniffs farts
|11
|Armed Forces Day
|14 hr
|Bags of farts
|16
|Soldier claims United charged him $200 for mili...
|15 hr
|Bags of farts
|2
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC