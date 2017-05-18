Red Flag Warning Thursday afternoon 051817

Red Flag Warning In Effect From 1 Pm This Afternoon To 9 Pm Mdt This Evening For Strong Winds And Low Relative Humidity For Fire Weather Zones 055, 056, 111, And 112... The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. * THUNDERSTORMS...There will be some mountain thunderstorms that could produce some isolated dry lightning, a stray lightning strike is possible over the lowlands of northern Sierra County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.