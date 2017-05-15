Red Flag warning Sunday, fire weather watch Monday 0514-152017
Red Flag Warning In Effect From 1 Pm This Afternoon To 6 Pm Mdt This Evening For Relative Humidities Of 15% Or Less And Winds Of 20 Mph Or More For Fire Weather Zones 110, 111, And 112... Fire Weather Watch In Effect From Monday Afternoon Through Monday Evening For Relative Humidities Of 15% Or Less And Winds Of 20 Mph Or More For Fire Weather Zones 110, 111, And 112... The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 6 PM MDT this evening. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued.
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso Crawling with haunted hot spots (Oct '09)
|10 min
|New resident
|439
|Man dies in single-vehicle accident on I-10 East
|14 min
|New resident
|1
|Texas comes to elpaso
|46 min
|New Resident
|6
|Hidden camera found in Cielo Vista Mall restroom
|1 hr
|DC Dave
|5
|722-Horsepower 454 LS-Powered 1957 Chevy Bel Air
|7 hr
|DC Dave
|5
|Trump to Visit Pope on May 24
|9 hr
|DC Dave
|34
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|22 hr
|Parish fartings
|4
