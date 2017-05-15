Red Flag warning Sunday, fire weather...

Red Flag warning Sunday, fire weather watch Monday 0514-152017

Sunday

Red Flag Warning In Effect From 1 Pm This Afternoon To 6 Pm Mdt This Evening For Relative Humidities Of 15% Or Less And Winds Of 20 Mph Or More For Fire Weather Zones 110, 111, And 112... Fire Weather Watch In Effect From Monday Afternoon Through Monday Evening For Relative Humidities Of 15% Or Less And Winds Of 20 Mph Or More For Fire Weather Zones 110, 111, And 112... The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 6 PM MDT this evening. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for El Paso County was issued at May 15 at 9:17PM CDT

El Paso, TX

