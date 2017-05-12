Prosecutor accused of domestic violence resigns
There are 6 comments on the El Paso Times story from Friday May 12, titled Prosecutor accused of domestic violence resigns. In it, El Paso Times reports that:
Prosecutor accused of domestic violence resigns An El Paso assistant district attorney resigned after being arrested on a domestic violence charge earlier this year. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/crime/2017/05/12/prosecutor-accused-domestic-violence-resigns/101571978/ An El Paso assistant district attorney resigned after being arrested on a domestic violence charge earlier this year, the District Attorney's Office said Thursday.
#1 Saturday
The one that needs to join him is the DA.....that office has no credibility.
#2 Saturday
His farts still linger though.
United States
#3 Saturday
It's just a reflection of the typical hirling of da office.
#4 Saturday
Ese mecos mouth, what is "hirling"?
Is that a new word or one of your gayisms?
LMAOAY
#5 Saturday
So do your moms when she farts from her mouth after getting mouth boned.
United States
#6 Saturday
I like kissinng your mom after I fart and poop in her mouth.
