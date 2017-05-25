Police, federal agents swarm Northeas...

Police, federal agents swarm Northeast neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

Police, federal agents swarm Northeast neighborhood Police were called to assist with traffic control at the 7600 block of Clio Street. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/05/25/police-federal-agents-swarm-northeast-neighborhood/345850001/ Local and federal law enforcement officers responded to an unknown situation in the 7600 block of Clio Street in Northeast El Paso Thursday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 42 min ThomasA 153
News El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit 4 hr Fart smellers 12
El Paso Criminal Mugshots and Arrests Records (Sep '16) 10 hr Farting Tammy 5
KVIA dumps 9pm newscast - no one notices 10 hr Farting Tammy 13
Enough is Enough 10 hr Farting Tammy 9
Is Donald Trump in SERIOUS TROUBLE? 10 hr Farting Tammy 7
Armed Forces Day Wed Fart container 39
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for El Paso County was issued at May 25 at 3:13PM CDT

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Microsoft
  4. Recession
  5. Gay Marriage
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,079 • Total comments across all topics: 281,280,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC