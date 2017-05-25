Police, federal agents swarm Northeast neighborhood
Police, federal agents swarm Northeast neighborhood Police were called to assist with traffic control at the 7600 block of Clio Street. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/05/25/police-federal-agents-swarm-northeast-neighborhood/345850001/ Local and federal law enforcement officers responded to an unknown situation in the 7600 block of Clio Street in Northeast El Paso Thursday morning.
