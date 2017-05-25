Pedestrian hit and killed by train in...

Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Lowera

Yesterday Read more: El Paso Times

Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Lower Valley The train collision was reported in the early morning Thursday in the 9400 block of Roseway Drive. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/local/2017/05/25/pedestrian-hit-and-killed-train-lower-valley/102143228/ El Paso police special traffic investigators are at the scene of two fatalities Thursday, including a train collision that killed a pedestrian in the Lower Valley.

