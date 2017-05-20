There are on the El Paso Times story from Saturday, titled Off-duty border patrol agent stabbed in eye near bar. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

El Paso Police Department detectives are investigating a stabbing involving an off-duty Border Patrol officer that occurred early Saturday morning in East El Paso. Off-duty border patrol agent stabbed in eye near bar El Paso Police Department detectives are investigating a stabbing involving an off-duty Border Patrol officer that occurred early Saturday morning in East El Paso.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at El Paso Times.