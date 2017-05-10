News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd
Trader Joe's has gained popularity among grocery shoppers in large part by having relentlessly sunny employees, but now that the firm has expanded from mellower California to more brusque New York City, it is learning that cheerfulness is harder to find. The company fired Thomas Nagle recently because, though he said he frequently smiled, he was told his smile was insufficiently "genuine," and, backed by several colleagues, he has filed an unfair labor practice charge .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged assault at Bassett Middle School is sai... (Mar '12)
|2 hr
|DC Dave
|51
|Five arrested in school cheating indictments in... (Apr '16)
|4 hr
|Sniffable farts b...
|15
|Some Challenging Arguments for Home Schooling
|4 hr
|Sniffable farts b...
|5
|A Comedy of Lies and Errors
|4 hr
|Sniffable farts b...
|10
|Prosecutor accused of domestic violence resigns
|8 hr
|Kissing farts
|6
|Seeking Lactating Man For Milk
|11 hr
|A wrinkled fart
|18
|722-Horsepower 454 LS-Powered 1957 Chevy Bel Air
|14 hr
|Gen Shartsfarts
|3
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC