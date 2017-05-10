News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd

News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Jewish World Review

Trader Joe's has gained popularity among grocery shoppers in large part by having relentlessly sunny employees, but now that the firm has expanded from mellower California to more brusque New York City, it is learning that cheerfulness is harder to find. The company fired Thomas Nagle recently because, though he said he frequently smiled, he was told his smile was insufficiently "genuine," and, backed by several colleagues, he has filed an unfair labor practice charge .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alleged assault at Bassett Middle School is sai... (Mar '12) 2 hr DC Dave 51
News Five arrested in school cheating indictments in... (Apr '16) 4 hr Sniffable farts b... 15
Some Challenging Arguments for Home Schooling 4 hr Sniffable farts b... 5
A Comedy of Lies and Errors 4 hr Sniffable farts b... 10
News Prosecutor accused of domestic violence resigns 8 hr Kissing farts 6
Seeking Lactating Man For Milk 11 hr A wrinkled fart 18
News 722-Horsepower 454 LS-Powered 1957 Chevy Bel Air 14 hr Gen Shartsfarts 3
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,716 • Total comments across all topics: 280,994,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC